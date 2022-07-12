Ghana Premier League to get new headline sponsor - Reports

GPL is set to get sponsors

The Finder has reported that the Ghana FA is close to sealing a deal worth one million dollars with a reputable company that will become the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.

According to the report from the newspaper, all is set for the deal to be announced with both parties happy to enter into a long-term partnership.



The deal when confirmed will signify another major achievement of the Kurt Okraku-led administration that took office almost 3 years ago.



For all his achievements since assuming office, one of the drawbacks of the Kurt era has been a lack of a sponsor for the Ghana League.



Currently, there are low levels of remuneration in the Ghana league, leading to an exodus of the league’s finest players at the end of every football season.

In the just-ended league, the top scorer Yaw Annor has signed for Egyptian side Ismaily in a deal worth about $200,000.



With this impending deal, there is some belief within the FA hierarchy that some of the player exodus will be curtailed with teams in the local league in a better position to pay decent wages.



The new deal will augment the media rights money that clubs get from the FA’s agreement with pay-tv service provider StarTimes.



Asante Kotoko won the recently ended Ghana League campaign and received GH₵250,000 as prize money for clinching the 2021/2022 league title.