Ghana Premier League will end before World Cup commences - Prosper Harrison Addo

GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo, has hinted that Ghana Premier League has been scheduled to end in June in order to synchronize it with global football calendar.

The Ghana football calendar has for some years now not been in sync with the world football calendar following several disruptions including the Number 12 documentary which brought football activities in the country to a halt.



The abysmal performance of Ghanaian clubs at CAF tournaments has been blamed on the late start of the local league.



However, speaking at the launch of the Ghana Football season, Mr. Harrison Addo revealed that the football season would finish just in time before the World Cup and to help teams prepare for the continental showpiece.

“We are working very hard, the GFA General Secretary said, adding “If you look at the calendar for the coming season, we’ve tailored it to finish in June so that we can come back to what everybody calls synchronization.”



He added, “We see it as a statutory duty and we will work hard to ensure that we comeback to June. Next year we will be having this program a bit earlier than October.” The new Ghana Premier league campaign commences on October 29, 2021.