Ghana Prison release actress Akuapem Poloo after she meet bail conditions

Akuapem Poloo post partially nude photo wit in son during his 7th birthday

Nsawam Maximum Prison for Ghana release actress Akuapem Poloo on bail today.

She regain her freedom after her lawyers meet de bail conditions of Ghc80,000 plus two sureties which de court confirm.



Meanwhile, en lawyers appeal en 90 day prison sentence for Accra High Court.



Counsel for de convict, Andy Vortia explain say de reason for de delay in her release despite de High Court bail order be sake of bureaucratic processes wey dem for go through.

Ghana High Court bin grant actress Rosemond Brown AKA Akuapem Poloo bail, one week afta her prison sentence.



Dis be after en lawyers pray de court say based on de appeal case which dey go on, dem for release am whilst de case dey go on.