Ghana Rugby female team stranded in Tunisia - Reports

A photo of the Ghana Rugby female team

The Ghana Rugby female team are reportedly stranded in Tunisia ahead of this weekend’s Rugby Sevens World Cup final shoot-out.

The Rugby female team, according to reports sighted by GhanaWeb, arrived at the Carthage International Airport, in Tunisia on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 3pm after transiting from Istanbul, Turkey.



The reports stated that the ladies were left stranded for several hours at the airport in Tunisia.



Eight teams are competing for just one slot at this year’s Rugby Sevens World Cup in South Africa.

More to follow...



