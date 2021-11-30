Ghana-South Africa case: FIFA verdict to deliver verdict ‘this week' - South Africa coach hints

South Africa head coach, Hugo Broos

The much-awaited outcome of South African FA’s petition to FIFA is expected to be announced in the coming days.



South Africa head coach, Hugo Broos has confirmed that FIFA had a sitting regarding the petition last Tuesday, and thus the verdict could be announced this week.



“FIFA met on Tuesday,” Broos told HLN Sportcast.



“We expect a decision in the course of this week. It’s not just about the penalty kick, it’s about the whole game. The referee made 71 decisions, 47 of which were foul. The analysis has shown that. And 90 percent of those 47 wrong decisions were against us,” he added

Ghana beat South Africa 1-0 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier Group G decider in Cape Coast.



A penalty goal separated the two teams with the Black Stars clinching a playoff spot as a result.



The South African FA raised concerns of poor officiating by the referee of the night, Ndiaye Maguette, claiming the match manipulated the match in favour of Ghana.



Therefore, they follow suit with a petition to FIFA to investigate the match and call for a replay.



The petition was submitted three weeks ago and Ghana Football Association submitted their response as requested by FIFA.