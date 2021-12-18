Ghana U-20 star Fatawu Issahaku wins SWAG discovery of year

Dreams FC winger, Fatawu Issahaku (L) and Stedfast FC owner, Haruna Iddrisu (R)

Dreams FC Star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku won the Discovery of the Year Award at the 46th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards on Friday night.

The youngster has been a revelation since bursting out onto the scene from the youth level.



Fatawu Issahaku played a key role in Ghana’s triumph at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament earlier this year in Mauritania.



He was adjudged the best player of the tournament.



The 17-year-old earned a place in the Black Stars under Coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor but made his debut against Zimbabwe under Coach Milovan Rajevac.

Fatawu since joining Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC on loan in the ongoing season has been the go-to man for the side.



He has scored six goals in eight appearances this season in his debut Ghana Premier League season.



SWAG have rewarded the youngster with the Discovery of the Year Award for 2021 following his brilliant and impressive performance.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is expected to make the Black Stars squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.