Ghana U-20 star Samuel Abbey Quaye arrives in Switzerland to complete FC Basel switch

Samuel Abbey Quaye secure move to FC Basel

Great Olympics FC full-back, Samuel Abbey Ashie-Quaye, has arrived in Switzerland to complete FC Basel transfer.



The Black Satellite defender was sensational for Great Olympics during last season, featuring in the majority of games for the Wonder Club.



Abbey-Quaye will reportedly pen a long-term deal with the Swiss giant after arriving in the European country on Sunday, November 7.

The 20-year-old was instrumental for Olympics in their quest to finish sith in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League campaign.



Not only did he deliver for the club side, but he was also one of the top performers who guided Ghana U-20 to a historic AFCON U-20 triumph in Mauritania this year.



Ashie-Quaye is a versatile defender who plays as a full-back and a wing-back as well.



He earned a debut call-up to the Black Stars in August for Ghana's FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



However, the ambidextrous defender could not get minutes under his belt.