0
Menu
Sports

Ghana U-24 XI for today’s friendly game against South Korea

The Black Meteors Team Hytyju The Black Meteors team

Tue, 15 Jun 2021 Source: ghanafa.org

Ghana’s U-24 side lost 1-3 in the first friendly between the two sides last Saturday at the Jeju World Cup Stadium.

Frank Assinki and Frank Amoabeng will once again start in defense for the Black Meteors with Jonah Attuquaye, Joselpho Barnes and Imoro Ibrahim also named in the starting lineup.

Sabit Abdulai, Emmanuel Essiam, Frimpong Boateng, Osman Bukari, and Kwame Adu-Poku have all been handed starting roles.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 11 am GMT.

Here’s Ghana U-24 XI for the friendly against South Korea:

William Essu, Jonah Attuquaye, Frank Assinki, Imoro Ibrahim, Frank Amoabeng

Sabit Abdulai, Emmanuel Essiam, Frimpong Boateng, Kwame Poku, Joselpho Barnes and Osman Bukari.

Source: ghanafa.org
Disclaimer
Related Articles: