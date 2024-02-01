Ghana U17 star Fatawu Ganiwu stars as Red Bull Salzburg place second at FAM Cup tournament

Fatawu Ganiwu is currently undergoing trials at Red Bull Salzburg

Highly-rated Ghanaian youngster, Fatawu Ganiwu dazzled in his first tournament with the Red Bull Salzburg youth team in Brazil, helping the Austrian outfit finish second at the FAM Cup youth championship.

The Black Starlets midfielder, who is undergoing a trial at the club, started and lasted the entire duration as Red Bull Salzburg lost on penalties to Ibrachina U18 after the game ended 1-1 in full time.



The exciting central midfielder impressed the technical team, making five appearances in six matches at the youth tournament. The player is expected to ink a deal with the Austrian outfit, who are noted for nurturing some of the best talents in the world.

Meanwhile, Ganiwu is also on the radar of clubs across Europe, having already trained with French outfit RC Lens, who are still monitoring his performances.



Ganiwu became the subject of multiple interest after his outstanding display at the UEFA U16 Invitational Tournament in Serbia last year. The 16-year-old played a pivotal role as the Black Starlets swept aside their opponents to win the competition.