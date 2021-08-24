Ghana U23 midfielder Prosper Ahiabu completes move to AS Soliman in Tunisia

Ghana international, Prosper Dayegbe Ahiabu (M)

Ghana youth midfielder, Prosper Dayegbe Ahiabu has sealed his transfer to Tunisian club AS Soliman, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Ahiabu completed the move to the Tunisian Ligue 1 side on Tuesday signing a three-year contract after passing a medical examination.



The 22-year-old has been in Tunisian for over a week now where he featured in some pre-season friendly matches.



Ahiabu played for Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League last season where he made 17 appearances.

He joined Liberty in February 2021 after parting company with WAFA SC following the expiration of his contract.



Ahiabu was part of the Ghana team at the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Niger and was recently invited to the Ghana U23 team.



The central midfielder is joining compatriot and former Liberty player Elvis Kyei Baffour at Soliman.