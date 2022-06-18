Ghana World cup players worth €100 million

Black Stars

The Black Stars of Ghana have been paired in Group H where they will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Ghana will begin their campaign against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea in its second game.



The four-time AFCON champion will take on Uruguay in the repeat of the 2010 quarterfinal game.



Ahead of the Mundial, the value of the West African side has been disclosed by the German-based website, Transfer market.



According to them, the Ghana World Cup squad is worth €100 million which means they are the fourth most valued team among the five African countries.

Aside from Ghana, other African countries that will be participating in the World Cup in Qatar value has been revealed.



Africa will be represented by only five countries which include Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia and Ghana.



Senegal has the highest value among the African countries (€308), followed by Morocco (€240), Cameroon (€117) while Tunisia has the lowest value (€38).



Meanwhile, Ghana’s group opponents Portugal is worth (€765), Uruguay (€396), and South Korea (€131). This means Ghana has the lowest value in Group H.