Ghana ace Christian Atsu could make Al Raed debut against Al-Hazm today

Ghana winger Christian Atsu could make his debut for Al Raed against Al- Hazm in the Saudi Pro League on Wednesday evening.

The 29-year-old made the surprise move to the gulf after ending his four-year stint at Newcastle United.



The Ghana international has been on the books of the Magpies since 2017.



However, he switched from Europe to the gulf after a memorable time featuring for FC Porto, Chelsea, Everton, AFC Bournemouth, Málaga CF, and most recently Newcastle United.



The Ghanaian managed just the one appearance for the Magpies last season.

Atsu could make his debut for the side ahead of the Saudi Pro League match against Al-Hazm this evening.



The wideman will now have his first spell outside Europe in his professional career as he signed a surprising two-year deal with Saudi Pro League outfit Al Raed.



Joining Newcastle for a fee worth around €7.50m back in 2017, Atsu scored eight goals while providing 10 assists in 121 games, before departing this summer following the expiration of his contract.



He becomes the second Ghanaian to move to Saudi Arabia this summer after Afriyie Acquah, who joined Al-Batin from Yeni Malatyaspor on a free transfer.