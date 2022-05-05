0
Ghana and Dortmund forward Ansgar Knauf won’t cut Frankfurt loan deal short

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

German youth international of Ghanaian descent, Ansgar Knauff will not return to Dortmund at the end of the season, Footballghana.com can exclusively report.

The 20-year-old has been on top form since joining Frankfurt in January on an 18-month deal from Dortmund.

He has scored one goal in 16 Bundesliga games and also scoring twice including a goal against Barcelona in five Europa League games.

Ansgar Knauff's recent strong performances for Eintracht Frankfurt fueled speculation that Dortmund might bring him back early.

But according to Sport1, the 20-year-old will fulfil his loan agreement with Frankfurt.

It is believed Ansgar Knauff feels very comfortable in Frankfurt and definitely wants to fulfill the loan contract by the end of 2022/23.

