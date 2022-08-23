0
Ghana and Hamburg forward Aaron Opoku facing a hefty four game ban in Germany

AAROON Aaron Opoku

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Aaron Opoku is in line to receive a four-match ban after his latest outburst in Hamburg SV defeat to Darmstadt.

The 23-year-old was shown a straight red card after coming off the bench as a substitute as Hamburg lost 2-1 against Darmstadt.

Opoku is reported to have kicked his opponent with some force resulting in his marching orders in the game.

The forward is likely to get further sanctions from the Football Association for assault.

Footballghana.com has learnt the Germany-born Ghanaian could get his punishment in the coming days.

Opoku is still under contract until 2024.

