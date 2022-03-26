Ghana and Nigeria play out goalless draw after VAR rules out penalty

Ghana and Nigeria could not be separated as the first leg of their 2022 World Cup playoff at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi ended in a goalless stalemate.

The match, which was hyped up ahead of time, was played in front of a capacity crowd in Ghanaian city and featured few chances but was played at a rare pace in an electric atmosphere.



Nigeria thought they had won a penalty 15 minutes from time, only for Moroccan referee Redouane Jiyed to overturn his decision after consulting with the Video Assistant Referee, which was being used in an African World Cup play-off for the first time.



Nigeria, attempting to qualify for their seventh World Cup, will host three-time qualifiers Ghana in Abuja on Tuesday in what is expected to be another tense match.

See highlights below:



