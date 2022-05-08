Ghana and Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana opens up about injury nightmare

Ghana and Stade Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana and Stade Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has opened up about his injury nightmare, claiming it has been difficult for him but he believes he can see the "light at the end of the tunnel now".

The 19-year-old last played for Rennes against PSG in the Ligue I in February 2022.



The former Nordsjaelland winger missed Ghana's World Cup playoff game against Nigeria in March due to an injury.



"It’s a difficult situation. There are ups and downs to the journey. Even though I’m pleased when the team performs well and achieves success, it’s difficult not to participate and instead just sit back and watch games on television or in the stadium," Sulemana told the club's official website.



"I’d like to be out on the field and in the locker room doing what I’m good at and what I enjoy doing. I am unable to be satisfied.



"This is the first time in my professional career that I have been stopped for such a long period of time.

He added, "In Denmark, I didn’t have any problems whatsoever. This injury has been bothering me for much longer than I anticipated. A rollercoaster ride, to put it mildly."



"At the beginning of the injury, after two weeks, I was feeling fine. I had hoped to be back in a short period of time. You begin to run again, returning to the field, where you begin to feel the discomfort.



"Then you put in the effort again, you do whatever it takes to get back on track, and the pain returns."



Sulemana has made 27 appearances for Stade Rennes this season in all competitions, scored five goals, and provided two assists.