Ghana and other African teams will excel at the 2022 World Cup - Ndubisi Chukunyere

The Black Stars have booked a place at the mundial

Former Super Green Eagles player Ndubisi Chukunyere says that Ghana and the four other African teams at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will excel.

The five African slots have been taken by Ghana, Senegal , Cameroon, Tunisia and Morocco and will represent the continent at the mundial.



African champions Senegal are in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, the Netherlands, and Ecuador.



Tunisia will compete in Group D alongside France, Denmark, and the winner of an AFC or Conmebol match.



Morocco will face tough Group F opponents in Canada, Belgium, and Croatia, while the hosts of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon will go up against Brazil, Serbia, and Switzerland.



And Black Stars must get by Uruguay, South Korea, and Portugal if they are to advance to the knockout stage for the third time.

“I have a very strong feeling that all African teams will excel at the 2022 Fifa World Cup,” Chukunyere told GOAL.



“The recent international friendly between Cote d’Ivoire and France is a testament to that fact. Despite the Europeans playing all their star players, they laboured so hard before they could defeat the Africans.



“This is what we should expect from Africa’s representatives at the global football tournament. We will not be pushovers this time around because we appear mentally and tactically prepared.



“The continent’s best outing at the World Cup remains a quarter-final place, but this time around, we will be gunning for at least a place in the semi-final which is very realistic.”



“Unlike in the past when we struggled to impress, this time around, we look prepared and with the quality of African players in top European Leagues, we will surely excel in Qatar,” he continued.

“Our biggest undoing in the past was lack of discipline and the fact that we were yet to align with the tactical aspect of the beautiful game.



Chukunyere explains why African teams have failed to get beyond the last eight since the commencement of the tournament in Uruguay 1930.



“However, when you look at the trend now, teams from Africa are showing they can hold their own against the best teams in the world in terms of tactics.”



Cameroon (Italy 90), Senegal (South Korea/Japan 2002) and Ghana (South Africa 2010) are the African teams to have gone the farthest at the World Cup - reaching the quarter-finals in those editions.



The tournament is scheduled to take place between November and December this year.