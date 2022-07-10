0
Menu
Sports

Ghana announces team for World Athletics Championships

Ghana Relay Team Tokyo 2020 Olympics Ghana's 4x100 Relay Ream

Sun, 10 Jul 2022 Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has announced a very strong team heading to the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

The 2022 World Athletics Championships is slated to commence on Friday, 15 July, and end on Sunday, 24 July.

Check Ghana’s team for the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the United States below:

Women

Long Jump

Deborah Acquah (Long Jump Record Holder)

Men

100m

Benjamin Azamati

100m and 200m

Joseph Paul Amoah

800m

Alex Amankwa

Men

4x100m

Benjamin Azamati (Student-Athlete – 100m and 4×100m relay record holder)

Joseph Paul Amoah ( 200m and 4×100m relay record holder)

Joseph Manu Odoru ( Student-Athlete – Part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic 4×100m relay)

Sean Safo Antwi (Senior Athlete – 4×100m relay record holder)

Emmanuel Yeboah (Student-Athlete 4×100m relay record holder)

Coaches

Christian Nsiah ( Professor of Finance and Economics – Baldwin Wallace University

Elorm Amenakpor (Sprint Coach – University of Ghana. Student & Volunteer – Assistant Sprints Coach – West Texas A&M University

Officials

Alhaji Hafiz Adam (Leader of the delegation)

Ababu Afelibiek (President of the Ghana Athletics Association)

Bawah Fuseini (Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Athletics Association

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide