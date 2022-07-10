Ghana announces team for World Athletics Championships

Ghana's 4x100 Relay Ream

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has announced a very strong team heading to the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

The 2022 World Athletics Championships is slated to commence on Friday, 15 July, and end on Sunday, 24 July.



Check Ghana’s team for the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the United States below:



Women



Long Jump



Deborah Acquah (Long Jump Record Holder)



Men

100m



Benjamin Azamati



100m and 200m



Joseph Paul Amoah



800m



Alex Amankwa

Men



4x100m



Benjamin Azamati (Student-Athlete – 100m and 4×100m relay record holder)



Joseph Paul Amoah ( 200m and 4×100m relay record holder)



Joseph Manu Odoru ( Student-Athlete – Part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic 4×100m relay)



Sean Safo Antwi (Senior Athlete – 4×100m relay record holder)

Emmanuel Yeboah (Student-Athlete 4×100m relay record holder)



Coaches



Christian Nsiah ( Professor of Finance and Economics – Baldwin Wallace University



Elorm Amenakpor (Sprint Coach – University of Ghana. Student & Volunteer – Assistant Sprints Coach – West Texas A&M University



Officials



Alhaji Hafiz Adam (Leader of the delegation)

Ababu Afelibiek (President of the Ghana Athletics Association)



Bawah Fuseini (Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Athletics Association