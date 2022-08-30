2
Sports

Ghana assistant coach George Boateng meets new defender Tariq Lamptey

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana assistant coach George Boateng over the weekend met and spoke with Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey about the Black Stars.

Boateng, who recently resigned as Aston Villa U2-3 assistant coach, has been scouting Ghanaian players in the United Kingdom ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars technical team, led by Otto Addo, is working hard to put together a competitive squad that will represent Ghana proudly in Qatar later this year.

The Black Stars assistant trainer met with the former England youth star who in June decided to play for Ghana.

Lamptey is one of five Ghanaians born in Europe who have switched nationalities to play for the four-time African champions.

Boateng earlier this month met Crystal Palace duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffery Schlupp as he watched them in a Premier League match against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park.

He is expected to pay visits to other national team players in the run-up to the 2022 World Cup.

