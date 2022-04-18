1
Ghana attacker Bernard Tekpetey bags brace for Ludogorets in win against Slavia Sofia

Mon, 18 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana winger, Bernard Tekpetey, was on target twice on Sunday as he helped his Ludogorets outfit to hammer Slavia Sofa 4-1 in the Bulgarian Parva Liga.

The exciting attacker has been in top form in recent weeks and as a result, has earned the trust of his manager.

He was handed another starting role when Ludogorets welcomed Slavia Sofia at home.

On the matchday, an own goal from Gjoko Zajkov handed the hosts the lead after just 14 minutes into the first half.

Two minutes later, it was the turn of Bernard Tekpetey to score as he buried a chance to double the lead for his team.

With Matias Tissera finding the back of the net to give Ludogorets a three-goal lead before the break, a Bernard Tekpetey second goal in the 54th minute sealed a huge 4-1 win for the home team at the end of the contest.

Unfortunately, Jon Bakero’s goal in the 79th minute only served as a consolation goal for Slavia Sofia.

Watch Bernard Tekpetey's brace for Ludogorets against Slavia Sofa below:

