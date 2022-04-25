0
Ghana attacker Osman Bukari relishes strike against Bordeaux in Ligue 1

Osman Bukari, Ghanaian attacker

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana attacker Osman Bukari was delighted to have scored to help Nantes secure an impressive victory against Bordeaux in French Ligue 1.

The Black Stars player replaced Kalifa Coulibaly in the 86th minute, and he scored three minutes later as his side won the thrilling encounter 5-3 on Sunday.

Bukari was pleased with his goal and praised his team's performance in the exciting match.

“Feels great to be on the scoresheet. What a comeback. Well done boys!.” Bukari tweeted.

 



