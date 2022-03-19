1
Ghana beat Ethiopia in U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier

U 20 WWCQ The Black Princesses of Ghana

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Black Princesses of Ghana have picked up a perfect win over opponent Ethiopia, in the final stage of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

A brace from Salamatu Abdulai and a goal from Cecilia Nyama was enough for the Princesses to take a single step in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as they look out to fully book a slot in the second leg of the competition.

Ghana, in their quest to make yet another appearance at the World Cup, battled the home side at the Abebe Bekila Stadium in Ethiopia.

Both teams came into the game with high hopes of registering more goals in each others nets yet Ethiopia couldn’t do as promised with the Black Princesses of Ghana doing their magic once again.

The home team, Ethiopia were solid in their half with the blocks as the Black Princesses developed a strategy to also keep on pushing the ball till they finally broke the defence of the home team.

Bagabaga Ladies striker, Abdulai, opened the scoresheet for Coach Ben Fokuo’s Ladies in the 29th minute after controlling and perfectly shooting a beautiful pass from Doris Boaduwa.

The zeal for Abdulai to satisfy her hunger for more goals continued as she put up a brilliant finish to double the lead for Ghana.

The Ladies in Green and Yellow, Ethiopia, were also making good use of their chances but couldn’t yield any positive results.

Nyama couldn’t wait for the first half to come to an end as she pushed harder to get a goal in the 44th minute of the game to seal their win as the game ended on a bad note for the Ethiopians.

The Black Princesses would be looking forward to yet another victory as they host Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 26 in the second leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers game in Costa Rica.

