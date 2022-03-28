0
Ghana beat Ethiopia to qualify for U-20 Women’s World Cup

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

Ghana beat Ethiopia on a 5-1 goal aggregate to secure qualification to the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-20 Women’s World Cup to be staged in Costa Rica.

The Black Princesses beat Ethiopia 2-1 in Accra.

Salamatu Abdulai’s brace in the second leg played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday was enough to book a ticket after the first leg ended 3-0 a fortnight ago.

Abdulai scored twice before Ethiopia’s Mercy Tanga beat goalie Cynthia Konlan to reduce the deficit for her side in the first half.

Despite a player down for Ghana, after goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan was shown a red card for handling a ball outside the 18-yard box with four minutes to end the game, the Black Princesses kept their composure to guard their lead.

Ghana defeated Zambia, Uganda to reach the final round of the qualifying series.

This would be Ghana’s sixth appearance at the U-20 World Cup.

Ghana joins Nigeria to represent the continent at the World Cup.

