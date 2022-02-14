Ghana beat Morocco 3-0 in international friendly

The Black Maidens beat their Moroccan counterparts

Source: GNA

The Black Maidens of Ghana beat Morocco 2-0 in an international friendly match played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

A goal each from Stella Nyamekye and Georgina Ayisha were enough to give Ghana the upper hand over their Moroccan counterpart in the first half.



After the break, Mariam Matiti Iddi slot in the third goal to take the tally to 3.



The friendly match forms part of preparations lined up for Ghana as they ready for the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana would kick start their World Cup qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal on March 3, with the return leg slated for March 19 in Ghana.



The GFA lined up series of international friendlies with Morocco and Egypt to ensure adequate preparation for the task ahead.



The Black Maidens have been to six World Cup competitions since its inception in 2008 having finished third in Azerbaijan in 2012.