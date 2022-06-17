Ghana beat Togo 3-0 to qualify for semi-final of WAFU U-17 tournament

Ghana’s under-17 side, the Black Starlets beat Togo 3-0 to qualify for the next round of the WAFU Under-17 tournament at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Starlets had a slow start to the game as they finished the first half without a goal. The Togolese made a few incursions at goal but were unfortunate in the first half.



In the second half, the Black Stars made a few attempts at goal and found the back of the net through Pius Duah.



Winger Andrews Appiah nearly scored the second goal after he dribbled past Togo’s goalkeeper but his shot struck the post.



Substitute, Abdul Razak Salifu who plays for Dreams FC got the second goal for the Black Starlets when he scored a curler after going past his marker.



Ghana got their third goal via a penalty after Collins Agyemang’s goal bound shot was handled by a Togolese defender.

Collins Aygemang scored from the spot to hand Ghana a comfortable victory as they progressed to the semis of the competition.



The Black Starlets qualify to the next round with Nigeria who topped the group after beating Ghana 4-2 and defeating Togo 3-1.



