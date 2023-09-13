Ghana beating us is no news, we are proud of our team – Liberia fans

Liberian football fans have expressed pride in their team despite their 3-1 loss to Ghana in a friendly match which was played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The Ghanaian team showcased dominance throughout the match, with standout goals from Ernest Nuamah and Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew.



In the second half, Nuamah unleashed a spectacular strike, finding the back of the net and opening the scoring for Ghana. West Ham's new player, Kudus, extended Ghana's lead by doubling the advantage with a close-range effort.



He expertly beat the goalkeeper after receiving a precise pass from Nuamah.



Jordan Ayew climaxed the win with the third goal of the game before Liberia got a consolation late in the game.



After the game, some Liberian fans who spoke to GhanaWeb expressed satisfaction in the performance of their team.

According to some of Liberian fans, Ghana beating their team was no news because their team is now developing.



JNA/KPE