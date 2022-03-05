0
Menu
Sports

Ghana beats Senegal 1-0 in FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup Qualifiers

Black Maidensss Black Maidens

Sat, 5 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Princess Owusu scores for Black Maidens

Black Maidens leave Senegal with a win

Ghana to host Senegal in 2nd leg

Princess Owusu left it late as Ghana’s Black Maidens defeated the Teranga Lionesses of Senegal in the first leg encounter of the FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup Qualifiers on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

In a highly contested battle, the Black Maidens fought hard to earn a slim win over their opponents at away.

Comfort Yeboah made an overlapping run but was flagged offside as the Maidens made their first incursions in the game.

The Senegalese responded with an overlapping run but the Maidens were able to curtail it.

With the first half ending goalless, the two sides returned rejuvenated. Princess Owusu had an opportunity to score but her strike went wide.

The striker finally nailed it with a header from Constance Agyemang’s cross into the box to score the only goal in the game for the Maidens.

Ghana will host the Teranga Lionesses of Senegal in the second leg.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aluminium cooking pot causes heart attack, stroke - Report
Lawyers form new company to compete Ghana Bar Association
Why Apostle Kwadwo Safo handed over his businesses, church to his fifth son
Kojo Antwi ventures into oil marketing business
91% of Ghanaians don’t support E-Levy – Prof Abdulai
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko