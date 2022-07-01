Ghana boxers preparing for Commonwealth Games asked to pay to train at Boxing Arena

Ghana's Black Bombers

Ghana boxers prevented from using boxing arena

Bukom Arena managers rent out hostel meant for national team



Ghana prepares for 2022 Commonwealth Games



Managers of the Bukom Boxing Arena have asked the national armature boxing team, Black Bombers, to make payment before getting access to use the facility ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.



The Bukom Boxing Arena which was commissioned by government in 2016 has been the facility for training boxers ahead of competitions.



However, in the latest development, the management of the Bukom Boxing Arena has informed the Ghana Boxing Federation to pay a sum of money before they can train at the facility.



In a statement from the spokesperson for the Ghana Boxing Authority, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, disclosed that boxers have been prevented from using the Bukom Boxing Arena to prepare for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“The point is that these boxers have a few weeks to go to Birmingham. Now the second point is that when they wanted to train at the gymnasium at the Bukom Boxing Arena, they were requested to pay and that is the problem we have in this country,” Amin Lamptey said in an interview on Woezor TV.



The veteran sports broadcaster said, “Boxing is seen as the priority and needs support but I don’t see the support coming.”



The Ghana Boxing Federation [GBF] named 9 boxers to represent Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



The boxers include 8 male boxers and 1 female boxer who will travel with the Ghana amateur boxing team for the tournament which commences from July 28 to August 8.



JNA/FNOQ