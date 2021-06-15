Ghana bullion van robbery: IGP threaten to withdraw escorts, as police bin shot dead

Oga kpata kpata of all police in Ghana, IGP James Oppong-Boanuh

Police for Ghana order banks across de country to secure armoured bullion vans for dema bulk cash transportation by end of June.

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh say dem go withdraw Police escort from banks wey go fail to secure proper armoured bullion vans for bulk cash transportation.



"IGP dey remind de Association of Bankers say dem for provide fortified armoured vehicles for transporting dema currencies by close of June 2021 as earlier agreed between dem and Police Service, else Police go withdraw dema officers for escort duties" he make dis known inside statement.



Dis directive dey come on de back of daylight robbery on Monday where armed robbers on top okada, open fire on bullion van, kill police officer who dey guard de van.



Another female bystander who dey her shop also chop stray bullet and die, de driver of de bullion van suffer injuries but he dey receive treatment for hospital.



De robbers according to eyewitnesses cross de bullion van for Adedenkpo inside James Town, start dey shoot by heart den shoot de officer in de head.

Cash in transit order to banks



In December last year, Bank of Ghana after a meeting plus Cash Operations Managers direct all Deposit-Taking Institutions (DTIs) say dem for acquire amour-plated bullion vans for dema cash operations.



Dis be sake of incidents of robbery attacks of bullion vans in transit.



Dem order dem to face out all de thin-skinned vans dem replace with proper ballistic resistance bullion vans.



Six months down de lane dem no really change de vans, new attacks on bullion vans result in deaths of unsuspecting victims.

Bullion van robbery attacks



In January dis year, armed robbers attack bullion van for Fomena, Ashanti Region where dem steal Ghc500,000.



Dem kill Police in de process of de attack, police arrest 5 suspects in relation to dis robbery incident.



Another attack on ambulance happen for Koforidua in March dis year where robbers kill ambulance driver, Abraham Tetteh during de robbery sake of dem mistake de ambulance for bullion van.



Also, another incident for Accra Spintex road around March when armed robbers attack bullion van in one of de suburbs for Spintex, dem assault dis driver.

On May 2020 4 armed robbers attack bullion van for Techiman, dem steal over Ghc 600,000.



Many other similar incidents of robberies make rampant for Ghana sake of de weak nature of bullion vans wey banks dey use.



Calls for IGP to resign sake of increased robbery attacks



Calls start dey intensify from some Ghanaians and security analysts for de IGP James Oppong-Boanuh to resign sake of de level of insecurity under en leadership.



In de last two weeks alone, three daylight robberies including one meters away from de police headquarters.

De robbers who dey operate in daylight usually dey use okada bikes and guns to rob den escape.



Some roads in parts of de city like Achimota forest also turn car snatching zones where armed robbers dey attack and snatch cars at night.



Police officials for Ghana say dem dey beef up security activities to increase security in Ghana sake of de increasing crime rate which dey happen.



