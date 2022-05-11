Ghana can qualify from the group stages at 2022 World Cup - Kwabena Agyapong

Politician, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Ghanaian journalist and politician, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong is confident that the Black Stars will progress from the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana was placed in Group H at the World Cup and would face Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic at the tournament which would take place between November and December 2022.



Although many have tagged Ghana’s group as very tough, Kwabena Agyapong believes the Black Stars are capable of causing a surprise at the Mundial.



Speaking in an interview on GhOne, the politician alluded that “North Macedonia beat Italy not long ago so we can do it.”

The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) also disclosed that he would be in Qatar to watch Ghana’s matches at the 2022 World Cup.



“In fact, I am going to watch Ghana vs Portugal. I will defiantly be there. We can advance [from the group], it’s a possibility,” Kwabena Agyapong.



The Black Stars failed to qualify out of the group stages for the first time at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



