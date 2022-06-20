Ghana can qualify out of World Cup group stages – Sarpei

FC Ingolstadt midfielder, Hans Nunoo Sarpei

Hans Nunoo Sarpei not in a rush to play for Ghana

Ghana to play at 4th World Cup



Ghana to face Uruguay at World Cup



FC Ingolstadt midfielder, Hans Nunoo Sarpei, believes Ghana can qualify out of their group at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana was placed in Group H and would face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea at the World Cup scheduled for November-December 2022.



Although Ghana has been written off as one of the teams who would not be able to make it to the knockout stages, Hans Nunoo Sarpei is confident the Black Stars would make an impact at the World Cup.

“Over the years, Ghana has proven to be one of the best teams to represent Africa on the continent and I have no doubt, the team will prove its prowess again in Qatar,” Sarpei told Graphic Sports in an interview.



“The team is made up of so many talented players who have what it takes to make the nation proud in Qatar so I am convinced they will qualify from the group stage.”



The Germany-based player who has not made an appearance for the Black Stars in any match urged Ghanaians to be patient with him, explaining that he would make his debut for the national team at the right time.



“I don’t think I must rush anything because it is a matter of time for me to get the chance to play for Ghana.



“The time will certainly come for me to prove to Ghanaians what I can do but I am ready to wait for my time and support the team,” the player said.