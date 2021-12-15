Ghana can win the 2021 AFCON trophy - Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Dreams FC and Black Stars youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Dreams FC and Black Stars youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is confident that Ghana can break the nearly forty year wait for an AFCON title next month in Cameroon when the tournament starts.

The Black Stars have not won the African Cup of Nations since last winning it in 1982 in Libya and have tried in vain to win the elusive title.



Ghana has gone very close to ending the hoodoo on three separate occasions in 1992, 2010 when Richard Kingson was in post and in 2015.



The Steadfast FC ace says that Ghana has the quality and believes the current team available can end the trophy drought.



Ghana qualified to its 23rd AFCON title in Cameroon from a group comprising South Africa, Sudan and Sao Tome and Principe.

“Ghana has always got quality players but I trust in the current team. Everyone in the team is ready to win the African Cup so I think everyone will give out his all to take the cup” he told Kessben FM.



“Actually, the target is to win the cup because at the U-20 level that was the target and we achieved it. So, I think with the senior side, they have everything that can help Ghana to win the trophy and have the confidence that we can win the trophy”



The budding midfielder has been in fine form for his on-loan club having scored five goals in seven matches so far.



He made his Ghana debut in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers match against Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.