Ghana cannot stop us - Super Eagles midfielder vows

Nigeria international Ogenyi Onazi

Nigeria international Ogenyi Onazi believes the Black Stars of Ghana cannot stand the might of the Super Eagles in the crucial World Cup play-off later this month.

The Super Eagles will play the Black Stars in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs securing qualification to the biggest soccer mundial in Qatar.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



The Super Eagles are in search of their 7th World Cup qualification.



Speaking ahead of the game, Onazi, who plies his trade for Saudi Arabian side Al-Adalah expressed optimism about their qualification at the expense of Ghana.

“Qualifying for the World Cup is everything for them and they want to do it at the expense of Nigeria, which means a lot to them. But we also have dreams that cannot be dashed. They can’t stop us.



“They are a very good side with lots of experienced players with a lot of young and quality players.



“They have been together for a while now and let’s not think that because they failed to win a game at the AFCON, they will be pushovers. They have also appointed a new coach, so that makes them unpredictable at the moment. The game will be tough. We have to be more careful and come out with a plan to beat them.”