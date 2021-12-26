Ghana captain Andre Ayew bags brace as Al Sadd thump Al Khor in Qatar

Andre Ayew in action

Ghana captain Andre Ayew netted a brace as Al Sadd maintained their unbeaten run in the Qatar Stars League with victory over Al Khor.

Ayew's first half brace helped Al Sadd defeat Al Khor 3-0 at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium, and hand new manager Xavi Garcia his first win.



Al Sadd got off to a great start after Akram Afif broke the deadlock in the sixth minute.



The Champions dominated and after 25 minutes, Andre Ayew doubled the lead. He finished the first half with his second on 40 minutes.

The Black Stars forward was replaced by Algerian forward Baghdad Bounedjah late in the second half as Al Sadd cruise to victory.



Andre AYew has netted nine goals in ten league games for Al Sadd.



He will be joining his Black Stars teammates in Qatar as preparations beginning for the Africa Cup of Nations in January.