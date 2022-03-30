0
Ghana captain Andre Ayew delighted with Black Stars’ qualification to 2022 FIFA WC

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew has expressed his delight following Black Stars’ qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars today played as a guest to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the second leg of the playoff tie in the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With players fighting and forcing the match to end in a 1-1 stalemate at full time, Ghana has secured qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the away goal rule.

Excited about the feat, Andre Ayew who could not play any part in the qualification due to suspension has shared his joy.

In a Twitter post, the Al-Sadd SC forward particularly applauds goal scorer Thomas Partey for leading the team to the massive triumph in his absence.



