Ghana captain Andre Ayew nets sixth goal for Al-Sadd SC in Qatar

Ghana forward, Andre Ayew

Ghana forward, Andre Ayew scored for his Al-Sadd SC side on Tuesday afternoon to help the team hammer Umm Salal 3-1 in the Qatari Stars League.

The former Swansea City poster boy has been in red hot form since he made his switch to the club in the summer.



After helping Al-Sadd SC to lift the Emir Cup last Friday, Andre Ayew today started for his club when they played as a guest to Umm Salal in the Qatari Stars League.



Following a slow start to the game, the home team took a deserved lead after just six minutes into the contest when Yaseen Al-Bakhit found the back of the net of the visitors.

Staying calm and sticking to their game plan, Al-Sadd SC drew level through Akram Afif in the 13th minute before an equalizer from Santi Carzola in the 29th minute shot the visitors into a deserved lead.



Later in the second half, it was the turn of Andre Ayew to score as he netted his sixth goal of the season to seal a delightful 3-1 comeback win for Al-Sadd at the end of the game.