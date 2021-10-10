Ghana captain Andre Ayew reacts to win against Zimbabwe in 2022 World Cup qualifier

Dede Ayew celebrates his goal with the fans

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is delighted with the team’s win against Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Black Stars secured a hard-fought 3-1 win over the Warriors of Zimbabwe in this matchday three fixture of the qualifier played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Ghana took an early lead through Mohammed Kudus in the opening minutes of the game.



The Stars held onto the lead to go into the break leading the tie.



Zimbabwe quickly got the equalizer in the second half from the spot-kick as captain Knowledge Musona scored.



Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey who was playing in a more advanced role after the introduction of Baba Iddrisu increased the lead for the Black Stars with the second goal of the game.



Andre Ayew headed in a cross from Baba Rahman to seal the win for the Black Stars as they keep the chase on South Africa.

The Al Sadd forward reacted after the win in a post on his social media pages



“Great game but importantly massive three points. Time to recover and go again. Always a pleasure Black Stars. Alhamdulilah.”





Great game but importantly massive three points.

Time to recover and go again.

Always a pleasure Black Stars ????????⚽️Alhamdulilah ???????? pic.twitter.com/Pox34mPYT6 — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) October 9, 2021

The Black Stars of Ghana have six points from three games, trailing Group G leaders, South Africa by just a point. Ethiopia who were pummelled at home by South Africa, have three points in third with Zimbabwe on no points at the bottom of the group.Ghana will play the second game of the doubleheader in Harare against the Warriors on Tuesday, October 12.