Ghana captain Andre Ayew to reach 100th cap against South Africa

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Andre Dede Ayew will become the second most capped Ghanaian player in Ghana's recent history when he takes to the pitch against South Africa in the crucial World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The match will be the Ghana captain's 100th cap, putting him second only behind legendary Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan, who was capped 109 times in a glittering career that spans almost two decades.



Ayew made his debut for the Black Stars in 2007, coming on as a late substitute against Senegal under then-manager Claude Le Roy.



Since then, he's risen through the ranks serving as an assistant captain during the Asamoah Gyan era before naturally being picked as the leader of the team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, 2019.



Andre Ayew's beautiful free-kick that earned Ghana a point and importantly a fighting chance against Ethiopia was his 21st goal for his country, that goal also meant Ghana will seal progression to the next stage of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers if they get a solitary win against South Africa at Cape Coast on Sunday.



Remarkably-Ayew's 21 goals mean he is the highest-scoring Ghanaian player currently with the national team, even if it's still some way short of the all-time record set by Asamoah Gyan, who scored 51 for the Black Stars.

Andre Ayew's junior brother, Jordan Ayew, has managed 18 goals for the Black Stars in 68 caps while his legendary father, Abedi Ayew Pele also bagged 19 goals in more than 70 caps for the Black Stars.



With Ghana still alive in World Cup qualifiers, having qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and lining up preparatory games for major tournaments, Ayew will be hoping he'll equal Asamoah Gyan's record for the most capped Ghanaian player in the annals of history.



The Al Sad striker will also be hoping that during his time as captain of the Black Stars, Ghana will bring an end to a trophy drought that has lasted over three decades when they participate in the Africa Cup of Nations next year.



Five things you might not know about Ghana captain Andre Ayew



Ayew was born in Seclin, Northern France, but spent his formative footballing years with Nania FC in Ghana.

Ayew spent loan spells at Lorient in 2008/9 and AC Arles-Avignon in 2009/10 before a breakthrough year saw him promoted into the Marseille first team in late 2009.



Ayew captained the under-20s to victory at the 2009 African Youth Championship and the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup.



In February 2013 a dispute with the Ghana Football Association led to Ayew pre-maturely resigning from the national team before returning to help the team qualify for the chaotic 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



Ayew pocked 8 million pounds when he signed as a free agent after leaving Marseille to sign for Swansea City in the English Premier League in 2015.