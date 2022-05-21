0
Ghana captain Andre Ayew trains with Medeama SC ahead of 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Tetteh Zutah And Andre Ayew 4567.png Joseph Tetteh Zutah and Andre Ayew 56789

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is keeping himself fit ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar and Central Africa Republic next month.

The Al Sadd star arrived in the country last week following the closure of the Qatari Stars League season.

Andre Ayew trained at Ajax Park with Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC on Friday.

Medeama SC are currently in the capital to face Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League week 30 fixture to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The 32-year-old will be making a return to the team after missing the World Cup play-offs against Nigeria due to suspension.

Ayew's teammates are expected to start arriving in the country next week as coach Otto Addo and his technical team prepare for games in June. Ghana faces Madagascar on June 1 before travelling to play the Central African Republic in three days time.

 

