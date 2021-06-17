Ghana captain Andre Ayew, two others nominated for Player-Of-The-Year award

Andre Ayew

Ghana’s captain, Andre Ayew has been named in a three-man shortlist for the Footballer of the Year award for 2021 in Ghana.

Ayew ended the championship season in England as top scorer for Swansea City FC with 17 goals and four assists in the 2020-21 campaign.



Ayew, for a second year running, took his team to the playoffs of the English Championship but came short against Brentford FC in the final at Wembley Stadium.



Mohammed Kudus who won the 2020-21 Dutch Eredivisie and KNVB Cup is the other player based in Europe to be recognized for the upcoming awards which was launched on Wednesday afternoon in Accra.



The 20-year-old Ghanaian prodigy scored four goals and gave three assists in 17 matches in a season that he spent months on the sickbed.

Accra Great Olympics star, Gladson Awako has been nominated for the Ghana Footballer of the Year award for 2021 and is the only home-based player gaining for the award.



The 30-year-old versatile midfielder will battle, Ghana’s Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and AFC Ajax Amsterdam star, Mohammed Kudus for the prestigious award.



Awako has been the face of the Ghana Premier League season with a lightening display which earned him a Black Stars call-up.