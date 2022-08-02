26
Menu
Sports

Ghana card will stop 'football age' phenomenon - Dr. Bawumia

E Card Bawumia Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says that with the introduction of the Ghana card, the days of the 'football age' is long gone.

He says that once anyone enters his bio data into the Ghana card system he/she cannot alter it like it has been done in the past.

Football in Ghana like many other sectors has been bedevilled by age cheating with most footballers having special ages for football and their normal age for real life.

Not even the introduction of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) has been able to stump out age cheating in Ghana football but the Vice President thinks the  Ghana card will stop it.

“Fake birth certificates were a big problem for our country and it made it very difficult for people to trust our documents at embassies and everywhere because people will just go and have fake birth certificates. In fact, when we went to the birth and death registry we found three different databases and we had to harmonize the databases,” he said.

“Once you have a unique identity you’ll not have fake birth certificates as there will be no football age versus normal age. That business will come to an end. Recently you would know that our women’s team was banned for presenting some overaged players. Hopefully, now we are going to strictly require that they bring their Ghana card before they are going to be registered to play.”

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service