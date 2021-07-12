Ghana coach Akonnor congratulates Hearts of Oak for winning GPL title

Black Stars coach, Charles Kwabla Akonnor

Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has congratulated his former side Hearts of Oak on their league title triumph on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians needed just a point to clinch their first league title in 12 years following the results in Bechem as second-place team Asante Kotoko had lost to Bechem United 2-1.



The result meant The Phobians go into the final game of the season against WAFA with a four-point lead on top of the table.



Akonnor, a former coach of the club congratulated the team on his social media handle as they secured their 21st league title.

CK Akunnor joined Hearts of Oak in March 2011 after the club relieved Serbian coach Nebojsa Vucicevic off his duties.



He was sacked in 2013 after just five matches into the Ghana Premier League by the Board following a series of poor results.