Ghana coach CK Akonnor defends Razak Abalora after Morocco howler

Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Abalora

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has said that goalkeeper Razak Abalora must be encouraged to improve after his howler led to the Black Stars defeat against Morocco in the international friendly.

For the second successive Black Stars game, Abalora made a glaring mistake and there are calls for him to be axed from the team’s starting lineup.



On Tuesday, Abalora made a complete mess of a second-half freekick, resulting in the only goal for the Atlas Lions who secured a 1-0 win against the Black Stars in Rabat.



But Akonnor remains confident in the Asante Kotoko goalkeeper who has received support from the Ghana Premier League giants amidst backlash, especially on social media.

Akonnor said: "He has made a mistake, he knows himself but we are not in the position to kill him. We need each and everyone to be at a good level."



Yes, we have to move on, we have to encourage him. He is a good goalkeeper. No doubt about that. We will not kill him; we will encourage him on how to improve."