Ghana coach Charles Akonnor explains why Jonathan Mensah is back to the Black Stars

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has explained the inclusion of Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

The Crew captained was named in Ghana’s 30-man provisional squad for the two games in Cape Coast and Johannesburg in early September.



Mensah, 31, has not featured for the West African powerhouse since he starred for the Black Stars in a 0-0 draw against Cameroon during the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.



Akonnor has explained the absence of defender Nicholas Opoku created the opportunity for the inclusion of the experienced defender.

“He has been very consistent with his performance with Columbus Crew. Nicholas Opoku is injured until January or February and we need another strong person to fill in that void and Jonathan Mensah is in and we are happy he is back,” he said during the press conference.



Mensah is one of the most experienced defenders available for selection after making 65 appearances for the Black Stars and scoring once.



He was a member of the successful Ghana U20 squad that lifted the U20 FIFA World Cup title in Egypt in 2009.