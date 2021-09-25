Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac calls for collective support

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac

New Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac says the collective support for Ghanaians is needed if he is to return the Black Stars to the top of world football again.

The Serbian, who took the West African country to the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, made his call when he was reappointed to the post on Friday.



Th Serbian manager was appointed just one week after the sacking of local coach Charles Akonnor who has lost the confidence of the leadership of the Black Stars management and squad.



Rajevac after his appointment revisited the issue revisited of his exploits with the Black Stars, 11 years after the hand of Luis Suarez prevented the West African country from reaching he semi-finals.



He was announced as the new coach of the Black Stars for the same post that he was in when the West African nation reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2010.



Rajevac, who was the head for the Black Stars in South Africa, believes the unity and support he witnessed must be replicated if he is to repeat his magic for the country.



“When you get to the World Cup you realise this is the biggest achievement," Rajevac said at a press conference in Accra on Friday when he was unveiled for his second stint as the Black Stars coach

"We all have to work together; GFA, technical team, media and supporters. The last time we did it, we did it together. I believe we can deliver,” the Serbian coach concluded.



Rajevac signed for a one-year contract on Friday with the possibility to extending it for another year according to Ghana FA and he will be assisted by Maxwell Konadu and Otto Addo.



The 67-year-old Rajevac is left with limited time to prepare for his first game, with the two World Cup qualifiers coming up against Zimbabwe in the coming two weeks.



He replaced Charles Akonnor, who was fired after Ghana scored three points in their initial two Group G qualifiers earlier this month.



The Black Stars struggled to beat Ethiopia by 1-0 in their home stadium on September. 3. Then they were defeated by South Africa in Johannesburg three days later.



Ghana will take on Zimbabwe in Cape Coast on Oct. 9 before departing for the return leg Harare three days later.

There are two additional World Cup qualifiers in November and, if Ghana triumph in their group, they'll move on to play-offs later in the month of March next year, to decide the five representatives from Africa to Qatar 2022.



Rajevac will also lead Ghana to the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.



He was the previous Ghana manager from the year 2008 until 2010, which included the World Cup in South Africa which they lost to Uruguay with penalties after the match in the quarterfinals, narrowly missing out being Ghana's first African nation to make it to the final four.



Rajevac later transferred to an enticing post as Qatar coach. Later, he became the head for Algeria in addition to Thailand.