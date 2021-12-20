Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac rebuffs attempts to expand his provisional AFCON squad

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac

Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac has no interest in naming a big provisional squad for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Serb will name a 26-man squad on Monday after rejecting the Ghana Football Association (GFA)'s proposal to invite 40 players for camping next week.



The GFA had wanted 40 players in camp to boost Rajevac's options when naming his final squad.



But Rajevac's mind is made up in terms of the players he wants to take to the Central African country next month.



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) increased the number of additional players to five so teams can name a maximum of the 28-man squad due to coronavirus.



But said federations will bear the cost of the international travel as well as the accommodation of the additional players.

According to reports, Rajevac's squad will feature known faces such as Andre Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, and Daniel Amartey.



Also, he reserved four spots for home-based players with Asante Kotoko captain Ismail Ganiu and Hearts of Oak goalkeeper expected to make the squad.



Ghana will open a camp in Doha, Qatar on December 23. While in the Asian country, they will play three preparatory games.



GHANA SCHEDULE IN DOHA – QATAR



• Team open camp on December 22, 2021

• First Friendly match against a club side – December 28, 2021



• Second friendly match against AFCON bound country – January 1, 2022



• Third friendly against Algeria – January 5, 2022



• Departure to Cameroon – January 7, 2022



• Submission of the final squad – December 30, 2021

The tournament will start on January 9 with the Black Stars playing their first match the next day against Morocco.



Their next game is against Gabon on January 14 before wrapping up their group stage campaign four days later against debutants Comoros.



The final will be played on February 6.