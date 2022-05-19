Ghana coach Otto Addo confident Black Stars will pull a surprise at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Otto Addo

The head coach of the Ghana national team, Otto Addo has disclosed that he is confident the Black Stars can pull a surprise at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

According to the German-based tactician, he has no doubt Ghana has the quality to compete with its group opponents.



Speaking to Transfer Market in an interview, Coach Otto Addo said that notwithstanding, he is aware things can also go badly for his team.



“Our group is certainly not easy, that's for sure. But I think the teams are balanced, apart from maybe Portugal, who will of course be extremely difficult to play against. In retrospect, no World Cup went as experts had predicted beforehand – so I approach the tasks relatively impartially and I can tell you quite honestly: anything is possible.

“We have a strong squad and I'm convinced that the team can throw up a few surprises – but if things go badly in a group it's easy to end up with three defeats,” Coach Otto Addo shared.



At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana has been pitted in Group H and will face the likes of Portugal, Uruguay, as well as South Korea.