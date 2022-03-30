Ghana coach Otto Addo gives credit to Akonnor, Milo after guiding Black Stars to World Cup

Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo has acknowledged the efforts of former Black Stars coaches Charles Akonnor and Milovan Rajevac after leading the team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after drawing 1-1 against Nigeria and advancing thanks to the away goal rule.



The first encounter between these two sides finished in a 0-0 draw.



The four-time Africa champions took the lead early in the 11th minute with a Thomas Partey goal with a little bit of help from the Nigeria goalkeeper's error.



Nigeria came back in the 22nd minute with a goal by William Troost-Ekong from the penalty spot, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Ghanaian advantage.



This is the first World Cup for Ghana since 2014.

In an interview with Joy FM after the match, coach Addo did not bask in the glory alone as he appreciated the work of his predecessors.



"This was only two games. There was a lot of work which was done before. For Milo Rajevac, for CK Akunnor, we are all in this together,” Addo said.



Akonnor started the qualifying series with the team before he was replaced with Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac toward the tail-end of the campaign.



Addo took over the team after the team’s abysmal performance at the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.