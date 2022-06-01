Ghana coach Otto Addo to experiment with Semenyo and Afena-Gyan attacking partnership

Antoine Semenyo(L) and Felix Afena-Gyan (R)

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo will try the attacking partnership of Antoine Semenyo and Felix Afena-Gyan in the AFCON qualifier against Madagascar on Wednesday.

Ghana hosts Madagascar in the opening Group E game in the qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday night.



Otto Addo is hoping to start his role as substantive coach of the Black Stars with a convincing victory over the visitors.



The former Borussia Dortmund star has been experimenting with the possibility of playing attacking duo Antoine Semenyo and Felix Afena-Gyan together in a game.



Both join the Black Stars after a successful season abroad, with Semenyo contributing 20 goals for Bristol City while Afena-Gyan won the Europa Conference League with AS Roma.

Semenyo scored eight goals for Bristol City in the English Championship and will be expecting to take the lead roke in attack, supported by the youngster Afena-Gyan.



Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana will be operating from the flanks.



The Black Stars will travel to the Central African Republic for the second game of the group.