Ghana complete ten countries for Africa's 2022 World Cup play-offs

Black Stars

Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup qualification play-offs has been confirmed after FIFA threw away South Africa's protest on Friday.

The Black Stars beat the Bafana Bafana 1-0 in the last round of the group stages at the Cape Coast stadium to book their place in the play-offs.



Andre Ayew's penalty goal in the 33rd minute of the match ensured the Black Stars sail through on most goals scored after the six matches.



South Africa Football Association protested against Ghana and also the referee Maguette Ndiaye for awarding what they describe "dubious" penalty.



The South African football governing body wanted a replay but the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on Friday dismissed the protest.

FIFA ruled that SAFA's protest is inadmissible.



Ghana now duly joins Algeria, DR Congo, Cameroon, Nigeria, Mali, Egypt, Tunisia, Senegal and Morocco for the last round of the qualifications.



The draw for the play-offs has been scheduled for 26 January 2022.